Mudavadi to make major political announcement this January

ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi has asked Kenyans to exercise patience and wait for a major political announcement on January 23rd during the Party’s National Delegates Conference.

Speaking in Nyamira Sunday, Mudavadi fell short of fielding questions on the NDC agenda, his position on the highly anticipated announcement on his presidential bid and choice of coalition.

Mudavadi, however, claimed Kenyan youths were restless on the slow pace with which some presidential candidates were moving and were eager to shape their destiny.

He hinted that the youth were raring to vote in for a leader who will empower them economically by availing the required opportunities to start businesses.

The party leader restated that he did not boycott the recent OKA meeting at Elmentaita lodge saying he was preoccupied with preparation for the impending NDC.

According to Mudavadi, his visit to Nyamira was to gauge the party’s support.

Nairobi Senator, Johnstone Sakaja echoed his party leader’s sentiments on the youth and business people willingness to get jobs and kick-off entrepreneurship but lacked affordable credit.

He claimed Mudavadi was suitable for the presidency owing to his knowledge in economics and understood the Kenyan landscape on matters unity and peace.

The senator reminded the area youth that it was high time they registered as voters to pick leaders of their choice and prepare the future come August this year’s elections.