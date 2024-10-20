Mudavadi to represent Kenya at Commonwealth summit in Samoa

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi will depart the country Sunday evening for the 27th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) set to take place in Apia, Samoa from October 21 to 26, 2024.

During the meeting, Mudavadi will highlight government’s adoption of the Commonwealth Declaration on Gender Equality (2021–2030) and Kenya’s progress in combating gender-based violence.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary will also inform the globe how Kenya is closing the gender pay gap and empowering women as well as the newly developed national disability policy which aims to promote the inclusion and participation of persons with disabilities in all societal activities.

On education and youth empowerment, Dr. Mudavadi will note that Kenya prioritizes education as a transformative tool, for economic growth and building a culture of peace, and innovation.

He will call for increased investments in education aligned with modern technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), which Kenya is already leveraging in healthcare to develop diagnostic tools for diseases like malaria and tuberculosis.

Mudavadi will also position Kenya as a leader in renewable energy, noting that nearly 90% of the country’s electricity comes from green sources.

He will highlight government’s environmental strategy and ambition to plant 10 billion trees by 2032 alongside the country’s contributions to the Paris Agreement and Vision 2030.

Additionally, Mudavadi will call on the IDA donor countries in the Commonwealth for their support to increase the contribution to USD 120 million during the 21st IDA replenishment Cycle in 2024.

Mudavadi is also expected to lobby support from African leaders for Raila Odinga’s bid to become Chair of the African Union Commission.

The summit brings together 56 member countries to discuss global challenges and strengthen cooperation.