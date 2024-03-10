Mudavadi to represent President Ruto at the Danish-Africa Summit

The Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs H.E Musalia Mudavadi is expected in Denmark on Monday ahead of the Danish- Africa High Level Dialogue Summit on Strengthened Partnership between The Kingdom of Denmark and Africa.

Mudavadi will be representing H.E President William Ruto at the summit, where key issues relating to the Danish-Africa relations will be deliberated.

Kenya’s Ambassador to the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) Angeline Musili, will join H.E Mudavadi at the summit among other members of the Kenyan delegation.

The High Level Dialogue will be seeking to address the new Danish policy anchored on the three pillars of trade and investment, climate action and peace & security.

According to Amb Musili other key issues of global interest will also be discussed at the summit with an aim of reviewing the relationship between Denmark and Africa 15 years on.

The theme of the dialogue is “Strengthened Partnership with Africa for Mutual Prosperity”, which Kenya views as a move, reflection and paradigm shift from donor-recepient partnership to a partnership at equal level for mutual benefit.

According to Amb Musili the dialogue will attract over 200 high level stakeholders from the African Continent.

Kenya and Denmark have cultivated special ties that date back to over 60 years, and the Prime Cabinet Secretary H.E Musalia Mudavadi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with the Danish Prime Minister and other leading Danish investors, to discuss ways and strategies to upscale the Kenya- Danish relationship on the untapped opportunities, looking into the new frontiers.

Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) is a regional co-operation format that includes Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, and Sweden.