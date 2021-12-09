Mudavadi to skip Raila’s Azimio la Umoja convention

Amani National Congress (ANC) has turned down an invite to attend Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja convention on Friday at the Kasarani Stadium.

Through a statement on his Twitter account, the ANC leader who has declared his presidential bid said that he had been officially invited in a personal capacity and not an OKA Principal.

“I have just received an official invitation to Azimio la Umoja Convention. As noted herein, the invitation was addressed in my personal capacity as ANC Party Leader and not OKA Principal. Regrettably, I will not be able to attend because of personal engagements,” said Musalia Mudavadi.

He, however, noted that the ODM leader who is eyeing his fifth stab at Presidency was a worthy competitor.

“I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun,” the ANC leader said.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is also a doubtful to attend the Friday convention.

According to post on his official Twitter handle, the former Vice President is in South Sudan for talks with President Salva Kirr on the peace process.

According to post on his official Twitter handle, the former Vice President is in South Sudan for talks with President Salva Kirr on the peace process.

Raila is expected to unveil his Presidential bid at the much awaited Friday meeting.

The former Premier has received the backing of Mount Kenya Foundation leaders. This is after they endorsed the ODM leader for President on Thursday.

The Foundation leaders said Odinga has proven that he has what it takes to unite Kenyans and steer the country towards the right economic trajectory.

The announcement by the foundation is seen as a cherry on top of Odinga’s long-standing Presidential ambitions.

The elite group made up of influential tycoons from the region promised to attend the Azimio la Umoja event.