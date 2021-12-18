Mudavadi told to aim at presidency as Raila reaches out to him

ANC Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi was Saturday joined by hundreds of mourners in Budira village, Sabatia Constituency for the burial of his stepmother Rosebella Jerono Mudavadi.

Mama Rosebella passed on three weeks ago in Virginia, USA.

At the burial service, that was also attended by ODM leader Raila Odinga, political speeches took centre stage with various leaders asking Mudavadi not to relent in his quest for the presidency, next year.

Mudavadi was reminded of the past political formations he helped form but later taken away from him.

The Amani leader is credited with the formation of the ODM Kenya party, the buying of the ODM party from lawyer Gitobu Imanyara, CORD and NASA alliances.

For the first time in many months, Mudavadi and Raila shook hands with the Orange Party leader saying the two still stand a chance of working together, against the wishes of ANC supporters who feel that should such a relationship come to be, then it should be Raila supporting Mudavadi.

Mudavadi said his government will provide an equal opportunity for all Kenyans to better themselves, with more emphasis given to equal access to education.

“We can achieve all our aspirations as Kenyans if we put the country first. Anyone can succeed with hard work and determination,” he said.

He added: “We want Kenya to remain united and focused and not be distracted for a one-day event called elections. We want to make sure that there will be no compromise to a free, fair, credible, verifiable and acceptable elections.”

Saying that he has a working history with Mudavadi, Raila said the two still have a chance of working together and together, they will achieve greatness.

“I have worked with Mudavadi for long and I am determined that together we will achieve our goals. The idea of us working together, leave that to me and I know how I will get him (Mudavadi),” he said.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala set the stage rolling with a call to Mudavadi to remain firm with his stand of going it all the way to the ballot.

Malala asked the Luhya nation to solidly remain behind Mudavadi and watch out on leaders being used to undermine the ANC leader and the unity of western people.

Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi called on OKA leaders led by Mudavadi to remain united and ensure they produce the next President.

Mr Agoi said Mudavadi has supported both President Uhuru Kenyatta and the ODM leader and time had come for him to seek same support and play second fiddle to none.

“Mama as you go, you will also meet many other great people and they will ask you very many questions. Tell them your son, Musalia Mudavadi has made a very good move. He has refused to be used to support other people forever, he has decided to stand as a man and face all the other men on the ballot. Because of Mudavadi’s stand we have seen many people abusing him but they must understand and know that Mudavadi has taken his stand and if he has refused to support Raila or Ruto they must give him respect,” said Agoi.

At the same time, the Sabatia MP asked Raila to return favour for the over 20 years the Luhya community have supported him.

“Vihiga people have been kind and great people to the outsiders but in return we get abuses. It is time we get a reciprocation,” he said.

Woman Rep Beatrice Adagala said the two-horse race being peddled is a making of few individuals and the media to discredit other candidates.

“We have to make sure this narrative of a two-horse race is not there. We as OKA we are the third force and we will pass through and make Kenya great,” she said.

Raila called on Kenyans to maintain peace as we head to the elections. He urged politicians to engage in campaigns devoid of abuses, and be respectful of each other.

“I want to tell Kenyans that I still have the one bullet left for me. I only used an arrow to hunt but the bullet is still intact,” he said in reference to calls of him to quit the presidency contest.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula called on Mudavadi and his OKA principals to take their campaigns to the people and move away from boardroom meetings.

“Votes are not in churches. Churches are places of worship. The OKA principals should get out of boardrooms and seek votes from the masses,” he said.

At the same time, the Lugari legislator said he will introducing a Bill in Parliament seeking to have the process of making coalition agreements enshrined in the constitution.