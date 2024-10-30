Mudavadi unveils foreign policy review to boost Kenya’s global influence

Kenya is conducting a comprehensive review of its foreign policy to redefine the country’s role on the global stage.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi announced that the initiative includes drafting a sessional paper for Parliament to clarify Kenya’s foreign policy and address the Ministry’s budgetary needs.

During his visit to the Kenyan Embassy in Bujumbura, Burundi, Mudavadi, also Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, underscored the importance of engaging Parliament, which allocates resources for foreign affairs.

He highlighted that misconceptions about Kenya’s foreign policy persist, and the sessional paper aims to address these misunderstandings.

“Through our interactions with Parliament, we’ve noticed several misconceptions about Kenya’s foreign policy. This sessional paper will correct those misunderstandings and help advocate for a budget that reflects the Ministry’s needs, including the welfare of Kenyans working in diplomatic missions,” Mudavadi said.

Mudavadi also addressed the public perception that working in foreign missions is easy, stressing the challenges embassy staff face and their crucial role in advancing Kenya’s interests abroad.

He acknowledged concerns raised by Kenyan youth in recent protests, particularly regarding the President’s frequent international travels.

Mudavadi explained that diplomatic engagements are vital for economic development, noting that nations prioritizing diplomacy often see increased foreign investments and stronger international relations.

Once presented in Parliament, the sessional paper is expected to foster a clearer understanding of Kenya’s foreign engagements and secure additional resources to bolster the country’s diplomatic presence globally.

Mudavadi was accompanied by PS for Trade Alfred K’Ombudo and PS for Tourism John Ololtuaa.

PS K’Ombudo emphasized the need to leverage Kenya’s strategic assets more effectively, stating, “We must enhance our bilateral and multilateral support to ensure that Kenya maximizes its economic potential through international partnerships.”

PS Ololtuaa highlighted the role of diplomacy in strengthening the tourism sector, remarking, “By leveraging our relationships with other nations, we can significantly enhance Kenya’s visibility and attract more tourists, contributing to the growth of our economy.”

Mudavadi concluded by emphasizing the importance of identifying areas where Kenya’s expertise is in demand internationally, which he said would enhance Kenya’s global standing and foster economic growth.

Kenya’s first foreign policy, adopted in 2014, focused on five pillars: peace diplomacy, economic diplomacy, diaspora diplomacy, environmental diplomacy, and cultural diplomacy.

These pillars aim to foster regional stability, enhance economic partnerships, promote Kenya’s global influence, and protect the interests of Kenyans abroad.

The current review seeks to strengthen these foundational elements and adapt to evolving global challenges.