Mudavadi urges global unity to restore peace in Haiti

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called on nations to join Kenya in providing troops and logistical support to help restore peace and prosperity in Haiti.

Speaking at the Haiti Concert and Cultural Festival held at Uhuru Gardens, Mudavadi stressed the need for global collective efforts to address the complex challenges facing the people of Haiti.

Mudavadi, who also serves as the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs, noted the importance of nurturing national, regional, and international peace as key to ensuring global human security.

“I thank H.E. President William Ruto for responding to the cries of Haitians and standing with our brothers in their moment of need,” said Mudavadi.

He said that the deployment of Kenyan police to Haiti demonstrates Kenya’s commitment to international peace missions.

He also commended the discipline and strong track record of Kenyan peacekeeping forces, recognizing their leadership in the Multinational Security Support (MSS) force in Haiti.

Mudavadi further expressed his appreciation for the Acting Inspector General of Police, Gilbert Masengeli, and the youth peace ambassadors, acknowledging their courage in advocating for peace in the Caribbean nation.

He noted Haiti has endured prolonged instability since its independence in 1804.

“Currently, the Haiti situation is complex and the suffering of the Haitian people has attracted collective consciousness,” Mudavadi stated.

“The MSS Mission in Haiti has garnered worldwide support which is a testament of the continued shift towards the world as a global village and the importance given to worldwide peace and security,” he added.

The Haiti Concert and Cultural Festival brought together artists from Haiti, Kenya, and several other countries to highlight the importance of the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti and raise awareness of the historical and cultural ties between Africa and Haiti.