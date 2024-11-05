Mudavadi urges PSs to ensure timely execution of government projects

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged Principal Secretaries (PSs) to ensure that government projects are executed within established timelines.

Speaking at the National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC) meeting he chaired, Mudavadi emphasised that this approach will enhance accountability and efficiency within the government, particularly as the Kenya Kwanza administration aims to fulfil its commitments to the electorate.

He called on the government’s accounting officers to fully embrace their responsibilities in advancing the welfare of the Kenyan people.

“I urged them to take decisive measures to stabilise our economy, foster fair competition in the marketplace, encourage community participation in governance, and empower all segments of our society, especially the underprivileged,” he stated.

The Prime CS highlighted that adhering to project timelines is essential for maintaining public trust and ensuring that government initiatives effectively address citizens’ needs.

“I urged PSs to prioritise the swift and impactful rollout of high-value projects and programmes nationwide, ensuring that they are completed within the stipulated timelines,” he added after the meeting.

He also stressed the importance of aligning efforts with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), particularly by advancing projects with strong potential for return on investment, thereby maximising positive outcomes for the Kenyan people.

Additionally, Mudavadi informed the PSs that the government had requested the IMF to conduct a comprehensive corruption diagnosis within government operations.

“I encouraged them, as accounting officers, to remain closely acquainted with the various programmes and projects under their state departments and to rigorously assess their accountability and transparency,” he confirmed.