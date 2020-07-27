Mudavadi urges Senate to end impasse on revenue sharing

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi has called on the Senate to move with speed and resolve the ongoing impasse on the new revenue allocation formula.

The house remains divided over the new formula that was released by the Commission for Revenue Allocation (CRA).

Musalia says the impasse is not healthy for the country saying delaying disbursement of resources to Counties will delay service delivery for mwananchi.

“ Emotionalism in a matter like this one will not be very helpful. Leaders should focus on finding a formula. This is not the time for grand standing. They should not look for arrangements not recognised in law,” He said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The ANC leader said it’s unfortunate that elected leaders who should be at the forefront in championing the rights of Kenyans are at the center of the row adding that starving Counties their rightful share of revenue is uncalled for.

Mudavadi said if the new formula is raising divisions then the Senate should quickly resolve and adopt the use of the current formula to ensure that resources are channeled to the Counties soonest possible.

“There should be no further delay on this matter. There is an existing formula which they can use to disburse the resources then afterwards, the Senate finance committee, the CRA and the Council of Governors can deliberate on the way forward regarding the new formula,” Mudavadi said.

He said it is important to have a consensus on the formula instead of forcing it down through peoples throats just because we want to create cohesion in the country.

Musalia has pointed out the necessity to have this matter resolved amicably saying that the Economy is strained and further delay in agreeing on the new formula will put County governments at a risk of grinding into a halt in service delivery.

“ Treasury is having difficulties in meeting its targets and resources are supposed to be disbursed once they have collected the requisite funds. So the longer this impasse continues the only person who will be at peace will be the National Government,” Musalia said.

The ANC leader is now calling on Senators to be focused as the new formula comes up for debate for the 5th time in the Senate on Tuesday.