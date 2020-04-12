Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is asking the government to be proactive and evacuate Kenyans who are stranded and are suffering in China and other nations due to Coronavirus.

Mudavadi says there is an urgent need to address the matter in the wake of horrifying images emanating from China, some of Kenyans and other Africans who have been evicted from houses.

He wondered why the government has beenS dragging its foot on the issue yet other countries have sent aircraft to evacuate their citizens from our country and from other African countries.

Mudavadi has also faulted political leaders who are taking advantage of the current situation when many most poor Kenyans are desperate to gain political mileage.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



He specifically took issue with those branding donation items with their portraits, lauding the government for directing that all such contributions should be channeled through the relevant state agencies.

Tell Us What You Think