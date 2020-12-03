Mudavadi warns that pushing the BBI referendum to 2022 will hurt the economy

ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi now says the processes leading to a referendum on the Building Bridges Initiative report should be allowed to continue for the sake of the economy.

While pouring cold water into calls by a section of political and religious leaders to have the plebiscite shelved, Mudavadi warns that further postponement of the popular initiative on the BBI document is detrimental to the country’s long term financial well-being.

According to Mudavadi, conducting a referendum at this point in time, will pave way for the country to quickly move on from a cycle of politics that has taken a grip since the last election in 2017. He says the ongoing political rhetoric on the BBI is unhealthy for the country and that it was time to shift focus to others matters of national development.

“Let us not prolong this process anymore. BBI has been here for some time. Let’s get away with it. Let Kenyans decide. We cannot wait until 2022.” Mudavadi said

Speaking at St. Stephens Anglican Church of Kenya in Nairobi’s Jogoo Rd during the requiem mass for the late Matungu MP Justus Murunga on Thursday, the Amani leader reiterated that majority of views shared by Kenyans have been incorporated into the report. In fact, the former deputy prime minister insists that the input from a number of leaders who are currently opposed to the process has long been captured in the document.

“I gave my views during the launch in Bomas of Kenya. I said there were clauses that needed review. The truth of the matter is that majority of the clauses have been amended.” Mudavadi told the congregants.

He maintains that some of the reservations especially expressed by Deputy President William Ruto and some members of the clergy have been addressed in the report that is currently the biggest subject of public debate.

He is urging them to be content with the changes that have been made and allow the process of collection of signatures and a subsequent referendum to go on.

“We cannot get 100 percent changes, but we can get significant changes. If significant changes have been made, I think it is important for Kenyans to move forward.” He stressed.

Mudavadi made the remarks amid an alleged admission by the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani to the effect that the country is at a crossroads as far as matters of the economy are concerned.