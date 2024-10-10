Mudavadi welcomes Haiti’s PM Dr. Garry Conille

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi on Thursday welcomed his Haiti counterpart Dr. Garry Conille to Nairobi for his four-day State visit.

Dr. Garry was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and is scheduled to engage in high-level bilateral talks with President William Ruto.

Discussions will focus on strengthening the longstanding ties between the two countries particularly on areas of mutual interest including security cooperation and fostering partnerships that promote regional stability.

“This visit by Dr. Conille represents a significant moment in the deepining of diplomatic relations between our two countries, with both Kenya and Haiti eager to explore new avenues for collaboratiom in economic development and security partnerships,” PCS Mudavadi said

Present during Dr. Garry’s reception were Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua, Ambassador Dr. Monica Juma and National Security Advisor Tindi Mwale, MP for Butere.