Mudavadi leaves for two day official visit to Uganda

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi is set to leave the country Monday for a two-day official visit to Kampala, Uganda.

Mudavadi will represent President William Ruto and lead the Kenyan delegation at the 2nd G25 African Coffee Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held in Kampala on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The Government of the Republic of Uganda through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries in collaboration with the Inter-African Coffee Organisation is hosting this year’s summit under the theme ‘Transforming the African Coffee Sector through Value Addition.’

The main focus of the High-Level Summit is to assist Member States in addressing the challenges affecting the African coffee value chain. The goal is to propose solutions that ensure sustainable coffee production, research, market access, and promotion of coffee consumption through intra-regional trade.

The Inaugural G25 Coffee Summit took place in Nairobi, Kenya from May 25th to 27th, 2022.

During the summit, the Heads of State and Government of the 25 coffee-producing countries signed the “Nairobi Declaration”.

The declaration commits them to seek consensus on integrating coffee as a strategic agricultural commodity within the African Union, in line with the Africa Agenda 2063.