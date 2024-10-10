Mudavadi’s office leads tree growing exercise at Maragoli Hills

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary is in discussion with various partners to adopt 200 hectares of restoration and reforestation of the Maragoli Hills forest in Vihiga County.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said this aims to support the government’s initiative in achieving the 30% target of forest cover in the country by 2032.

Mudavadi said this will go hand in hand towards contributing towards the global fight against climate change, where Kenya is taking a lead among other countries globally.

“As a country, we are focused on our target of Greening Kenya by planting 15 billion trees by 2030, as directed by President William Ruto and we need all hands on the deck to achieve this target,” he said.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Principal Administrative Secretary in his office, Juliana Yiapan, Mudavadi told stakeholders at a tree growing exercise in Maragoli Hills Forest on Thursday that Kenyans must believe promoting tree planting is doable; to wade-off encroachment of Climate Change.

He said community efforts in tree cover growing and forest cover afforestation are highly appreciated and extremely desirable.

“There is no one who is blessed by destroying the environment and nature. Protecting the environment should be the driving force for all of us moving into the future,” said Mudavadi.

Today’s activity saw the participants led by the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), National Environment Management Authority, students, locals and partners grow an estimated 12,000 trees in the second phase of the tree growing exercise by the OPCS at Maragoli Hills forest.

Mudavadi said his office will continue to court such partnerships as the one they have with KDF to ensure the country is green.

The Vice-Chief of Defence Forces Lt General John Omenda, Vihiga County Deputy Governor Wilberforce Kitiezo, Ag. Vihiga County Commissioner Florence Sitawa and Fred Otsieno the County Forest Officer Vihiga County, among other dignitaries were present.

The Principal Administrative Secretary on her part lauded President William Ruto’s leadership towards championing for the target of 15 billion trees by 2030, and appreciated Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi’s clarion call on adaptation and mitigation measures that will help Kenya achieve the set targets in greening the environment.

“Climate change is real and Kenyans need to rally behind our leaders as we look for solutions together in tackling climate change phenomenon,” said Yiapan.

“We are also encouraging schools and communities. When you teach the students on environmental conservation and tree growing, also make them learn the practical aspect by encouraging them to grow trees and take care of them,” she added.

“I want to thank the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and him in person for the support that he has continued to give towards the restoration and reforestation of Maragoli Hills. As a county government we are joining hands to also work closely with the Ministry of Environment, the Kenya Forest Service and other organizations and bodies to ensure that the Maragoli Hills Forest reclaims its lost glory,” said Kitiezo.

The Prime CS started the Maragoli Hills re-afforestation initiative in October 2023, with a launch of a Marathon that is meant to support fund raising towards restoring the forests cover in the 461 hectares that is said to have been destroyed through human activity.

Mudavadi has been actively involved in promoting tree planting and has already led similar initiatives in areas such as Mt Elgon, Kakamega Forest, and Egerton University.