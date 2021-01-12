Mudavadi’s party threatens Ruto with impeachment for ‘Sabotaging’ the President

The Amani National Congress is asking Deputy President William Ruto to resign his position citing his difference of opinion with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Musalia Mudavadi-led party says the DP cannot continue acting as the principal assistant to the head of state when, clearly, he no longer reads from the same page with him.

ANC Deputy Party Leader Ayub Savula, however, warns that in the event Ruto does not walk away on his own volition, then the party will table a motion seeking his ouster from office. The Lugari lawmaker accuses Ruto of being ‘in competition with priorities set by the government he serves in, and covertly dissenting and sabotaging the President’s government agenda.’

“Ruto swore to serve the people of Kenya diligently by assisting the President prosecute government agenda. But Ruto has deviated, nay, subverted his oath of office loyally to serve the President.” He said

Savula insists that the country’s second-in-command must be shown the door for constantly appearing to ridicule the president especially on matters considered to be of huge national importance.

The party gave an example of the Building Bridges Initiative which it claims the DP ‘cheated’ Kenyans for so long that he didn’t participate in its formulation when Ruto had indeed made appointments to the Taskforce that made the proposals currently shaping public discourse.

“It is unacceptable for Ruto to sabotage the very government that he is a part off from within, undermining public confidence in government” Savula says.

Savula charges that Ruto is currently creating public disaffection and inciting rebellion while at the top echelons of government.

At the same time, the ANC bigwigs defended the President against attacks from DP allies over his remarks regarding the Presidency especially as seen through its ethnic composition.

“We remind Ruto that communities can never be erased from the face of Kenya. Indeed, in the Constitution, the Republic of Kenya is made up of ethnic communities residing in geographical counties. That is the reality, that’s the gravitas of Kenyan politics of which Ruto is the prime mover.” They said in a statement.

Mudavadi’s outfit maintains that the President didn’t say anything new and that he simply echoed discreet conversations among Kenyans.