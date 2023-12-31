Mugithi fans to win tickets with Odibets

It’s that time of the year, and you might be wondering utavukia mwaka wapi?

Worry no more, one of the biggest events in Kenya is going down at Absa Grounds along Thika road dubbed Crossover Mugithi.

The event has attracted Kikuyu maestro musicians who will be headlining the event including Samidoh and Muigai wa Njoroge.

To make sure you don’t miss the event, Odibets is giving you a chance to win mugithi tickets.

All you have to is register, deposit, and play with a minimum of Sh99 on a single or multibet on Odibets.

Once you place the bet, you will automatically enter into a draw and stand a chance to win a mugithi ticket for today’s (Sunday) event.

At the same time, Odibets has been running one of a kind promo dubbed Shinda Mbuzi ya Krisi na Odibets.

The betting firm announced that it would be giving out 100 goats daily to lucky winners starting from December 1, 2023 to midnight December 31, 2023.

The ‘mbuzis’ each will be worth Sh5,000 and will be rewarded to the lucky customers via M-Pesa.