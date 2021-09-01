Mugonyi: Deputy President ready for lifestyle audit

The office of the Deputy President is accusing Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi of abusing the power of his office to score cheap points in a futile attempt for political propaganda. A statement signed by the communication director in the office David Mugonyi, in reference to a list tabled by Dr. Fred Matinagi when he appeared by the national Assembly Security Committee says Dr. Matiangi has attempted to profile the Deputy President as ineligible to receive services form the ministry of interior .The statement further says by singling out the Deputy President and casting adverse attention to his security arrangement amounted to potentially exposing him to security threats. Noting that the Deputy President is ready to undergo a lifestyle audit, Mugonyi said the statement given to the Committee was erroneous and Dr. Matiangi used the privilege of parliament as a forum to propagate malicious and assault the dignity of that institution by publishing inaccurate data purporting to be property interests and security deployment to the same.