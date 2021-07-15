Residents of Muguga Ward turned out in large numbers to cast their votes in a by-election to pick their new Member of County Assembly(MCA).

The vote pitted four aspirants; UDA’s Kamau Thumbi, Githinji Mung’ara from the ruling Jubilee Party, PPK’s Peter Njoroge and Mumbi Moses Gicharu from Thirdway Alliance.

According to Muguga Ward Returning Officer Evanson Githinji, the high voter turnout witnessed on Thursday could reach 50%.

He noted that by 3:00 pm 6,558 votes were cast representing 35% of voter turnout.

“It is a very good turnout. We appreciate the people of Muguga for coming out to exercise their democratic right,” he said.

He added that by 1:00 pm, 5,245 voted were already cast also representing 28%.

He revealed that all 29 polling stations were opened by 6:00 am adding that they have achieved the anticipated target. No cases of election malpractice were reported.

The Returning Officer also refuted claims made by UDA’s candidate Kamau Thumbi that local chiefs were mobilising residents to go out and vote.

“A Chief has a right to vote even with his or her uniform and go for his usual activities thereafter,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jubilee Party candidate Githinji Mung’ara has exuded confidence in succeeding the late MCA Eliud Ngugi.

Ngugi who spoke after casting his vote at Kahuho polling station also stated that he would concede defeat if he loses the election.

He said he would do so if the election results are free, fair and credible.

“I will be happy if I win the seat, if not I will concede defeat,” said Githinji Mung’ara.

On the issues raised by UDA’s candidate, he refuted the allegations on Chiefs being used to mobilize residents.

He noted that it was their work in maintaining law and order and to protect the general public.