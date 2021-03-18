Muguna confident of Stars Preparations ahead of last friendly against Tanzania


Harambee Stars is set to face Tanzania today in a friendly match at Nyayo Stadium,Nairobi.

 

Harambee Stars captain Kenneth Muguna has exuded confidence in the team that is in camp as they prepare to take on Tanzania in an international friendly match today.

Captain Kenneth Muguna opined that the team was aiming towards registering wins in all three friendlies and hopes they will attain a positive result against Tanzania.

“Our main target as a team is to register wins in all the three friendlies and hope to get a positive result against Tanzania so as to achieve our set targets, ” said  Muguna.

He went on to add how crucial the camp has been especially to the newly called-up players.

“The residential camp has been very crucial to enable team bonding especially for the newly called-up players,” continued Captain Muguna.

Kenya will be out to register their third successive win in their friendly matches ahead of the African cup of nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo.

