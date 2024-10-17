Muite: DP Gachagua suffering from intense chest pains

Muite urges Senate to adjourn proceedings, saying more details on Gachagua’s health may be available by Tuesday.

After two hours of waiting for an update on the health status of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, his lawyer, Senior Counsel Paul Muite has informed the Senate that the DP is suffering from intense chest pains.

Muite revealed that Gachagua is currently under close observation by doctors at the Karen Hospital.

However, Muite said that he was unable to directly communicate with his client.

“I would like to inform honorable Senators that I’ve been able to contact the doctors at Karen Hospital. There are a number of doctors who are looking after the Deputy President,” Muite stated.

“Because of his condition I was not able to directly talk to him on the advice of his doctors that he must have complete rest for the time being,” he added.

Muite pleaded with the Senate to consider adjourning the proceedings, indicating that more information on Gachagua’s health could be available by Tuesday.

“This Senate made a decision to hear the charges in plenary. I humbly request a couple of days, up to Tuesday, by which time we should have a clearer picture of when the Deputy President will be able to attend and defend himself,” Muite appealed.

Muite urged the Senate to give Gachagua an opportunity to respond to the charges citing Article 145(6) of the Constitution.

However, lawyer Eric Gumbo representing the National Assembly countered Muite’s request for an adjournment, arguing that the Deputy President’s right to be heard does not necessarily require physical attendance.

“Article 145(6) allows the accused to be represented or submit documents. The opportunity to be heard does not have to be done orally. The rules permit the Deputy President to elect representation. We urge the Senate to proceed as scheduled to allow the National Assembly to conduct cross-examination,” he submitted.

Gachagua was scheduled to appear as a sole witness in the historic impeachment trial against him Thursday afternoon.