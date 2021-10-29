Mukumu Boys closed to allow for dormitory repairs

by Christine Muchira
St. Ignatius Mukumu Boys School

St. Ignatius Mukumu Boys School in Kakamega County has been closed for a period of one week to allow for repairs on a dormitory destroyed in an inferno Thursday night.

According to the school Principal Sylvester Ashioya, the school population is 1,700 students and St. Luke’s dormitory that was razed houses 200 students.

He said that the decision to close the school was reached after consultation with the school board.

The move will allow rehabilitation of the dormitory.

Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda who visited the school said no student was injured and called on parents not to be apprehensive.

While donating 100,000 shillings to the school to help provide some of the items the students may have lost in the fire, Muhanda called for definitive investigations into the fire incident.

Fire is said to have been caused by an electric fault.

According St Johns Ambulance, students lost personal items to the incident but no injuries were reported.

 

  

