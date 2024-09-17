Mukuru fire kills three, displaces over 100 households

A Mother has lost three children aged 16 years, 8 years and 4 years old in a fire incident that occured Monday evening in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, Nairobi County.

According to a statement by Kenya Red Cross the fire was contained by the County Fire Brigade, Kenya Police, Community-Based Disaster Responders and Kenya Red Cross.

Approximately 100 households have been affected and one person was attended to at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but the police have since launched investigations into the incident.