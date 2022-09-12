Mule:I’ll help Wavinya Ndeti put up Infrastructural sports development in Machakos

The former chairman of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) premier league side AFC Leopards Dan Mule has backed Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti in her pursuit to improve the growth of sports in the county.

Mule,an avid football fan has said Machakos has lagged behind in terms of putting in place proper programmes aimed at pushing for the support of development of talent in the area.

“Everyone understands my unwavering passion for football and general sports in the country and I’ll use my relationship with the new county boss to help in revitalization of structures geared towards harnessing of young potential in the area.” Mule remarked

Last year,the former Kathiani Member of Parliament and Transport Chief Administrative Secretary called on leaders to support talents at the grassroots as a way of engaging youths in meaningful activities.

Wavinya specifically hailed female players for their hard work and dedication in the field and encouraged them to maintain their discipline by avoiding early pregnancies and focusing on going to national levels.

Mule said he will play an integral role in revival of plans by the new admnistration to renovate Machakos Stadium (known as Kenyatta Stadium for over 40 years) to a National status.

The stadium hosted some matches of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Senior Challenge Cup in 2013.

“A total of 380 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) matches were played in 2019, out of this 112 were staged at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos making it the most overused facility in the period.Our county boss means well for Sports which ultimately will generate revenue for the county.We are here to support her efforts” added the soft spoken long serving football admnistrator.

The 2009 Kenya Premier League champions Sofapaka has previously used the facility for its home matches in Kenya’s top tier campaign.

