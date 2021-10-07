Multi agency peace campaign continues in Laikipia

A multi-agency security personnel has held a Key Leadership Engagement (KLE) with Samburu and Pokot elders at Ngoisuai, Long’al and Survey areas in Laikipia County.

The engagements led by the Kenya Defence Forces are continued efforts by the security personnel towards ensuring that all stakeholders are involved in restoring normalcy in the region.

Additionally, to support the well-being of locals, the security medical team led by Capt (Dr) Abu Sadik offered medical assistance to locals in the area where over 40 residents with various ailments benefited.

On Wednesday, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has directed the House Departmental Committee on Security and Administration to look into the the issue of insecurity in Laikipia and table a report in 60 days.

The move by the Speaker comes amid a petition by Laikipia residents requiring Parliament to investigate the banditry attacks and provide a lasting solution to the perennial skirmishes.

In the petition, residents numerated what they said were the causes of the insecurity in the area which include the issue of absentee land owners, arbitrary arrests of those who act in the communities’ interest, human wildlife conflict occasioned by land shortage, opaque land deals, and also failure by ministry of land to act on expired land leases.

The Mps have now called upon the committee to ensure justice is served and persons accused of arming the community are prosecuted.