Multi-agency security team busts fuel siphoning syndicate in Mombasa

A multi-agency security team in Mombasa has arrested two people in connection with a fuel siphoning syndicate and recovered an assortment of equipment used in the illegal trade.

In a joint operation with Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), the team raided a two-storey block where an unscrupulous businessman was carrying out what was established as illegal fuel trade at Sisi Kwa Sisi Estate along Refinery Road, opposite Total/ Kobil terminal in Changamwe sub-county.

Coast Regional Commissioner (RC) John Elungata said on gaining entry to the store, the multi-agency team stumbled upon an assortment of machinery and equipment used in the illicit trade.

Elungata said items collected include a compressor, generator, three fuel pump machines, several hose pipes, and 10 drums each 200 liters.

He said the team also intercepted two tankers loaded with fuel suspected to have been obtained from the illegal site with registration details KBR 472C make Faw and registration number KAH 169R make Isuzu.

“Also discovered at the site were two underground tanks, one filled with an estimated 5,500 liters of diesel while the other one was empty,” he said.

Several hose/siphoning pipes, generator, 3 fuel pump machines, assorted 70 jericans of 20 liters and 10 drums of 200 litters respectively were also recovered.

He said following an intelligence report dated 27/9/2021 that there was rampant illegal siphoning of fuel within Changamwe areas in Mombasa County, a team of detectives from Parklands /Service Special Crime swung into action at the weekend.

The RC identified the owner of the two-storey building as Mr A. Muli but added that he was not within the premises at the time. However, his manager Emmanuel Hassan Abdikadir was apprehended along with Japhet Kironji Muchinu, a driver of one of the two intercepted tankers.

“The two suspects have already been locked up and investigations intensified to arrest more accomplices connected to this syndicate,” Elungata added.

The two will be charged with the offense of operating a petroleum business without a license from EPRA.

Elungata said the multi-agency team will not relent in the war against similar crimes that not only rob the country of revenue but also expose citizens to health and safety hazards.