Multi-agency security team in North Rift meet over bandit menace

ByBeth Nyaga
A multi-agency security team in North Rift under the leadership of Operation Commander Joseph Limo on Friday conducted a high-level security meeting aimed at deliberating a raft of measures geared towards addressing the bandit menace in the region.

The meeting also sought to consolidate the gains made in the ongoing ‘Operation Komesha Uhalifu in North Rift,’ key among them being the recovery of rifles, ammunition and stolen livestock.

In his remarks, the Operation Commander thanked area National Government Administration Officers (NGAO) and community leaders for inspiring confidence in locals towards security officers which has led to timely information sharing and successful recovery of arms.

  

