Multi-agency team formed to probe child trafficking cases

The Government has constituted a multi-agency team to investigate allegations of child trafficking in the country.

This comes after a report claimed that children were being stolen for sale in Nairobi and other parts of the country.

“A team of officers from relevant government agencies has been constituted to exhaustively investigate the allegations carried out and take necessary action,” said Labour and Social Protection CS Simon Chelugui.

“The attention of the Government is drawn to reportage about the safety of children in our country. We condemn in the strongest terms possible the alleged stealing and sale of babies in Nairobi and in any other part of the country,” he said.

The Labour CS also cautioned individuals buying children saying they will be met with the full force of the law.

“Kenya takes pride in and is protective of its children, for they are our heritage; our assurance for tomorrow,” he added.

Kenya is a signatory to several international conventions and protocols that protect the rights and welfare of our children.

They include the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child; United Nations Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and punish Trafficking in Persons, especially Women and Children (Palermo Protocol); the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare on the Child.

He assured Kenyans that the health facilities are secure and safe for mothers and children.

Chelugui urged the public to report to government agencies any case involving child loss.