Multi-agency team intercept counterfeit electronics valued at Kshs. 17M

One person has been arrested in connection with counterfeit electronics value at Kshs. 17 million in Nairobi County

The multi-agency team spearheaded by the National Police Service which conducted the raid in Nairobi Central Business District confiscated Samsung branded mobile phones among other electronic accessories which were being sold to unsuspecting consumers.

The sting operation which was conducted on Wednesday targeted sellers of fake and substandard goods being sold to consumers especially during the festive season.



Electronics confiscated during the operation include fake phone, Bluetooth headsets, earphones and phone cases.

The government has intensified war on counterfeit products imported in the country in a move aimed at enhancing consumer safety, protecting legitimate manufacturers from copyright infringement and curtailing tax leaks. Electronics confiscated during the operation include fake phone, Bluetooth headsets, earphones and phone cases.



Counterfeit industry is said to be costing the country at least Kshs. 2 billion in taxes.