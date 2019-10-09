Multi-agency team locates car that plunged into Indian Ocean

The multi-agency team searching for the missing woman and daughter who drowned at the Likoni ferry channel has managed to locate their car that plunged into the Indian ocean 11 days ago.

Government spokesman Cyrus Oguna said the team located the object that matches 90% the description of the Toyota ISIS car that plunged into the Indian Ocean while aboard MV Harambee ferry early Wednesday afternoon.

In an underwater video obtained by KBC Channel 1, the body of one occupant can be seen floating inside the vehicle, with experts speculating that the second occupant could still be inside the vehicle.

Several minutes before 3 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, the team of divers from the Kenya Navy would retract their fleet of rescue boats from the ocean, a clear indication that a major development was in the cards.

A multi agency rescue team comprising of 13 multi-agency units, three South African experts and divers from the subsea company that has been conducting the operation under the leadership of Cornell Lawrence Gituma revealing that they have been able to locate an object matching 90% the description of the vehicle that plunged into the Indian Ocean on the fateful evening, 11 days ago

In an exclusive footage obtained by KBC, a body of a woman can be seen floating through the front window.

The whereabouts of the four-year-old girl however remains unknown but experts believe it may be hidden inside the vehicle.

The search is expected to conclude tomorrow once the vehicle is pulled out of the waters, closing the curtains on days of exhaustive cautious search.