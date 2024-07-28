Multi-agency team thwarts planned Al Shabaab attack in Garissa

A multi-agency team, acting on intelligence, successfully foiled a planned Al Shabaab attack in Alango, along the Garissa-Dadaab Road on Saturday.

The militants were at an advanced stage of the attack at a hideout in a forested area South of Alango waiting for an opportune moment to strike.

However, security forces disrupted their plans, killing two Al Shabaab militants on the spot while others escaped with injuries.

Among the items recovered from the hideout were two AK47 Rifles, 7 magazines, IED making materials among other assorted food items.

Security teams are on the trail of the fleeing militants.

Meanwhile, the general public has been urged to share information with security officers on the injured suspects.