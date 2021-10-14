Government ramps up multi-sectoral screening of substandard goods

by Christine Muchira
SourceAllan Aoko
The government has put on notice manufacturers that are flooding the Kenyan market with substandard products. 

Industrialization Secretary Hezekiah Okeyo said the government has formed a multi-sectoral team to tackle the counterfeit goods in the country, which is threatening Kenya’s manufacturing agenda. 

According to a study by the Kenya Manufacturing Association, seven out of ten products in Kenya are sub-standard causing the Kenyan economy billions of shillings in lost revenue.

In the period January to June 2021 alone, the Kenya Revenue Authority seized illicit goods worth more than 4 billion shillings.

Within the same period KRA said it prosecuted 74 offenders and destroyed goods worth 13.4 million shillings.

Despite these teething challenges, the government is looking to raise the current manufacturing output through various initiatives.

Investors have pointed to the potential tailwinds in the Kenyan manufacturing market.

Thursday, oil and petroleum dealer Caltex has launched a manufacturing and blending hub in Kenya to feed the local and the regional markets.

 

  

