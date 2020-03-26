Multiagency team to take over Ferry operations

Written By: Jackline Wambiru
A multiagency team comprising of the National Police Service, General Service Unit and the Kenya Coast Guard Service has taken charge of ferry operations in Mombasa.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata says the move is part of new measures aimed at restricting movement at the crossing channel to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Elungata said security personnel will be stationed at both sides of the channel so as to ensure that passengers adhere to government directives on maintaining social distance as well observe hygiene while crossing the channel that connects Mombasa Island to the mainland south.

He said the multi-agency team will continue to monitor the situation with a view to resuming normal services as soon as the situation normalizes.

The Regional Administrator said during morning and evening peak hours MV Jambo, MV Kwale, MV Likoni will be available for passengers while MV Kilindini will be availed for motor vehicles.

Elungata says all cargo trucks from South Coast destined for upcountry will not be allowed to use the ferry but will be diverted at the Kombani junction in Kwale.

Meanwhile, Mombasa governor Hassan Joho has announced the Emergency Household Relief and Nutrition support project as part of the Mombasa Economic Stimulus Program.

Governor Joho added that he had taken an 80% pay cut from his monthly salary which will be used to facilitate the Coronavirus control program.

