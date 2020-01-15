MultiChoice launches new campaign to boost viewing experience

MultiChoice Kenya has launched a campaign dubbed ‘Step Up’ that will see its customers’ who pay and renew their current subscription get a free upgrade.

The offer that starts Wednesday 15th will see subscribers stepped up to more sports, drama, movies, TV shows, documentaries and kids’ shows.

All DStv Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus customers who pay and renew for their current package will be stepped up for free to a higher package for 30 days of access to an enhanced entertainment experience.

Likewise, all GOtv active and disconnected customers who pay for Lite, Value and Plus packages will also be stepped up to a higher package for 30 days of access to great video entertainment.

According to MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director Nancy Matimu, the business understands the economic and income priorities pressure that the beginning of the year can bring to its customers.

“Customers are at the heart of everything we do. This offer is just one of the ways in which we want to thank our customers by stepping them up for free,” said Nancy.

“This is a great opportunity for all our DStv and GOtv customers to sample higher packages on Kenya’s number one video entertainment brand with the largest content library.”

“We also wish to remind all DStv customers with an active subscription that they can view DStv anytime anywhere on any smartphone, tablet, computer or smart TV by simply downloading the DStv Now App. Additionally, DStv Premium customers have access to movies, sports and telenovelas on the Show max App for up to 5 users,” said Nancy.

This offer will apply to both DStv and GOtv customers.