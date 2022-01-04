Multichoice to reward DStv, GOtv customers with upgrade

ByChristine Muchira/Benson Rioba
MultiChoice customers packages will be upgraded at no additional charge. 

The firm says it seeks to increase customers’ experience in the next three months as part of its marketing strategy.

Both active and disconnected MultiChoice customers are set to benefit from a promotional upgrade that will run up to March this year. 

MultiChoice Kenya Head of Marketing Celeste Muli revealed that the Step-Up promotion is a limited offer to give customers a new viewing experience and access to great entertainment at great value.

The deal will see Dstv and Gotv customers get upgraded to a second higher package upon payment for a package higher than their last active subscription.

Multichoice says it will continue committing to deliver the best video entertainment experience as it seeks to further penetrate the Kenyan market.

  

