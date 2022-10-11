MultiChoice partners with Earthshot Prize to combat climate change

MultiChoice has announced its media broadcast partnership with The Earthshot Prize to help accelerate and spotlight the ingenuity and ambition of innovators, activists and scientists across Africa working to address the climate crisis on the African continent and around the world.

The Earthshot Prize aims to find scalable solutions to address the world’s biggest environmental problems and repair the planet over the next 10 years.

The Prize is awarded to winners in five categories, with each winner receiving £1 million grant to scale their work.

The partnership aims to raise awareness and understanding of The Earthshot Prize across Africa, supporting local finalists and highlighting their innovative solutions and mobilizing communities to address sustainability challenges.

“As the leading entertainment company in Africa, we have an extensive footprint on the continent – we reach 21.8 million households across 50 countries.

We are well positioned to make a meaningful contribution to create a sustainable future in Africa. This partnership will enable us not only to educate communities on climate change, but to also encourage innovators to pitch their solutions, inspire other corporates to join the fight against climate change and to motivate governments to prioritize climate change as part of their national agendas”, said Imtiaz Patel, MultiChoice Group Executive Chairman.

MultiChoice is a Member of The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance, a global network of non- profit and international organizations committed to the environment and sustainable development.