Multichoice wins battle to stop illegal streaming of its content

Written By: Regina Manyara
17

The Nairobi High Court has ordered Safaricom and Jamii Telkom to pull down and disable 141 online streaming sites suspected to be broadcasting content that Multichoice Kenya has rights for in Kenya.

Justice Winfrida Okwany allowed the prayer by Multichoice Kenya to have the websites illegally broadcasting copyrighted content pulled down as per section 35D (2) of the Copyright Act pending a full hearing of the case that is set for March next year.

Content makers have in recent years been complaining of illegal access and even broadcast of copyrighted content online, a factor which has been buoyed by increased internet adoption.

In Kenya, pay-tv service provider Multichoice Kenya has exclusive rights to broadcast or offer online live football matches from the popular English Premier League, Serie A, and Champions League as well movies from different production houses.

Multichoice Kenya is concerned that while it pays for rights for this content that it offers on its television and online subscription platforms in the sub-Saharan Africa region, Kenya included, some websites have been offering such content for free, hence disadvantaging those who subscribe for the content as well as content makers keen to earn from it.

Multichoice Kenya believes internet service providers have a role to play in either abetting or stopping illegal streaming of copyrighted content.

Multichoice Kenya has obtained orders from the court to have Safaricom and Jamii Telkom to stop 141 online streaming sites from offering copyrighted content in Kenya such as live football, movies as well as programmes targeting children.

Section 35B of the Copyright Act as amended in 2019 reads in part “A person whose rights have been infringed by content to which access is being offered by an Internet Service Provider may request by way of a takedown notice that the ISP removes the infringing content.”

