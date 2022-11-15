Multilingual productions ‘Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping’ and ‘China on a New Journey’ launched

The Indonesian and Thai versions of China Media Group’s (CMG) feature film “Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping” and multilingual documentary “China on a New Journey” were launched at a ceremony in Beijing on Monday.
Shen Haixiong, president and editor-in-chief of CMG, delivered a speech at the ceremony, which was attended online by media representatives from Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, India, Laos, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Türkiye and other countries.
“Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping” vividly demonstrates Xi’s in-depth understanding of traditional Chinese culture as well as his insights on how to govern the world’s largest developing country.
“The release of the feature film ‘Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping’ and multilingual documentary ‘China on a New Journey’ will help people in Indonesia, Thailand and other countries gain a deeper understanding of China’s past, present and future, and a better understanding of the significance of China’s new journey to the world,” said Shen. “They will show the audience a credible China, a lovely China and a China worthy of respect.”
“China on a New Journey” is a multilingual documentary that shows China’s unremitting efforts to realize the Chinese modernization and reveals the code of China’s vitality through vivid examples and real-life stories.
Lestari Moerdijat, deputy speaker of the People’s Consultative Assembly of Indonesia, delivered a speech via video at the ceremony. She said “Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping,” co-produced by CMG and Televisi Republik Indonesia (TVRI), is the result of a fruitful cooperation, which can not only enhance mutual understanding, but also contribute to cultural communication between Indonesia and China. She said such collaboration will bring positive energy to the society as well as the development of Indonesia.
Addressing the ceremony, Phinij Jarusombat, former deputy prime minister of Thailand and president of Thai-Chinese Cultural Relationship Council, said the online broadcast of “Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping” is of great importance to strengthening people-to-people exchanges between Thailand and China. He encouraged CMG to step up cooperation with media in Thailand to cut down prejudice and misunderstanding.
At the event, Shen announced the online launch of “Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping” with Andi Asrul Sani Fauzan, vice president of TVRI and Adisak Limparungpattanakij, management executive of Nation Group (Thailand) Public Company Limited. He also announced the online launch of “China on a New Journey” with media representatives of major television stations from Thailand, Cambodia, India, Laos, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Türkiye.
Fan Yun, member of the CMG editorial board and director of CGTN, and representatives of the production team also attended the event.