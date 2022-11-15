Multilingual productions ‘Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping’ and ‘China on a New Journey’ launched

The Indonesian and Thai versions of China Media Group’s (CMG) feature film “Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping” and multilingual documentary “China on a New Journey” were launched at a ceremony in Beijing on Monday.

Shen Haixiong, president and editor-in-chief of CMG, delivered a speech at the ceremony, which was attended online by media representatives from Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, India, Laos, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Türkiye and other countries.

“Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping” vividly demonstrates Xi’s in-depth understanding of traditional Chinese culture as well as his insights on how to govern the world’s largest developing country.

“The release of the feature film ‘Classics Quoted by Xi Jinping’ and multilingual documentary ‘China on a New Journey’ will help people in Indonesia, Thailand and other countries gain a deeper understanding of China’s past, present and future, and a better understanding of the significance of China’s new journey to the world,” said Shen. “They will show the audience a credible China, a lovely China and a China worthy of respect.”