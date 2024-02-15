Multiple world record holder Henry Rono passes on

Former multiple world record holder Henry Rono has passed on.

Rono, who had been receiving treatment at the Nairobi South Hospital, was pronounced dead at 10.30 am on Thursday in yet another blow for the Athletics fraternity, days after the tragic death of World marathon record holder Kelvin Kiptum.

Kiptum succumbed to his injuries following a grisly road accident alongside his Rwandese coach Gervais Hakizimana.

In an announcement made by Athletics Kenya, the legendary athlete is said to have died after a short illness.

Rono represented Kenya at the 1978 Commonwealth Games in Edmonton, Canada where he bagged gold in the men’s 3,000 metres steeplechase and the 5,000 metres race.

In only 81 days, he broke four world records; the 10,000 metres where he clocked 27:22.5, the 5,000 metres in 13:08.4, the 3,000 metres steeplechase with a time of 8:05.4 and the 3,000 metres in 7:32.1, an achievement unrivaled in the history of distance running.

He lowered the 10,000 record by almost eight seconds, the 5000 by 4.5, the steeplechase by 2.6, and the 3000 by three seconds.

He improved the 5,000 metres world record in 1981 in Norway, where he clocked 13:06.20.

He also won gold at the All Africa Games in Algiers, Algeria, winning in the 3000 metres steeplechase and 10,000 metres events respectively.

Rono was aged 72 at the time of his demise.