Mumbi Maina to play a role in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’

The actress hinted at the news in a post on her social media handle.

Kenyan actress Mumbi Maina might have a role to play in The Matrix Resurrections according to her social media post. The actress is yet to definitively reveal any details about her role or confirm rumours that she might be in the fourth movie.

The trailer for the fourth film from the 22-year-old franchise dropped today, Thursday, but yesterday, Warner Brothers launched an interactive website giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from the new film scheduled to drop in on December 22nd this year.

Mumbi is best known for her role as Zakia in Netflix’s Sci-Fi drama Sense 8 which aired from 2015 to 2018. Mumbi is not the only cast member from Sense 8 set to play a role in The Matrix Resurrections if the rumours are true. Other former Sense 8 cast members include Max Riemelt, Toby Onwumere and Brian J Smith.

The fourth film will be directed by Lana Wachowski.