Mumias Sugar Company resumes operations, some former employees recalled

The Mumias Sugar Company opened its doors on Friday, December 1, 2023, and started receiving cane from farmers as operations began in the once-giant Sugar Miller.

The Company says it will start releasing sugar to the market pending approval from the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and other agencies.

The management has already recalled 787 former employees with more staff expected to report on Monday in the Sugar Packing area.

According to the Manager in charge of operations and Administration, Stephen Kihumba, more former employees will be engaged on a need basis with more opportunities expected to open up in the Cogen and Ethanol plant.

To farmers, Kihumba promised that the miller will be paying them for supplying cane every week, after seven days, without any delays, promising Kenyans that the miller is a company to watch, with farmers expected to reap from their investment in sugarcane farming.

He urged farmers to plant sugarcane and only harvest mature cane that have attained 16 months old to get the correct weight and sucrose content to realize maximum benefit from their sweat.

The company has set the price for a tonne of Sugarcane at Ksh 6,050 which has seen other millers adjust their prices for the benefit of farmers.

“We believe we can give more support to our farmers because we are sure that the cane we receive is coming within our region, there is no transfer of cane to other regions,” he stated

Kihumba said the company has planted sugarcane on 1400 hectares of the 3400 hectares’ of nucleus owned by the company.

“I wanted to do 1800 to 2000 hectares this year so that by next year I will be able to cover it all. But what I can say is that currently, we have sufficient seed cane from the 1400 hectares of the nucleus to be able to plant the remaining part of the nuclear estate,” he said

“Cane development is key for us for this company to be sustained, we need to get back farmers on board, farmers who had already given up, who had been frustrated, we want to tell them it is time they go back to their farms, they will earn better, they will be paid promptly and they will get sufficient support that they may so require,” he noted

The company will also increase the freight in terms of tractors to help in transporting sugarcane as more farmers are signing up with the miller.

“I also take this opportunity to thank the government, the President, the county governor, and the leadership for the support they have given us, for standing with us and even prevailing upon many of the legal masters that have been there,” he added.

The Agricultural and Food Authority(AFA) has directed the company to start crushing 2500 tons of sugarcane per day for two months up to the end of January.

AFA will then advise whether to increase the crushing capacity or to continue with the current rate after a survey to determine the amount of Sugarcane in the region.

According to Kihumba, Mumias Sugar Company can crush 8400 tons of sugarcane per day which will be realized once the miller becomes fully operational.

Mumias Sugar has been clustered to operate in the Lower Kakamega region together with Kibos Sugar Company and Olepito.