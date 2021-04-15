Mumo Faith tops 2020 KCPE examinations with 433 marks

Mumo Faith is the top candidate in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination – KCPE after scoring 433 marks, followed by Wesonga Yvette and Muriithi Angel Makena who tied with 432 marks.

While announcing the KCPE results, Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha said the overall performance of 2020 KCPE results improved compared to those of 2019.

“Although the mark of the highest candidate dropped from 440 to 433 in 2020, the mean average performance and quality of grades for all candidates is higher, said CS Magoha.

Five papers recorded an improvement in performance in the year 2020 when compared to 2019 which include; English Composition, Kiswahili Lugha, Kenyan Sign Language Objective, Mathematics and Religious Education.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In terms of gender the Female candidates performed slightly better than their male counterparts in English, Kiswahili and Kenyan Sign Languages while the male candidates performed slightly better than their female counterparts in Maths, Religious Education, Science and Social Studies.

The CS commended public schools who he says have shone in the 2020 KCPE, scooping 10 of the top 15 overall slots in the examination.

Out of the top 15 places, female candidates have taken eight places, including the first three overall slots as follows;

The number of candidates who sat for the 2020 KCPE examinations increased by 95,736 (8.84%) in 2020 compared to 2019.

Male and female candidates increased by 46,868 (8.62%) and 48,868 (9.25%) respectively.

According to the data, the following 20 counties registered more female than male candidates: Isiolo, Meru, Vihiga, Kakamega, Busia, Nairobi, Kwale, Elgeyo Marakwet, Siaya, Tharaka Nithi, Kisii, Kisumu, Bungoma, Kilifi, Lamu, Bomet, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, Makueni and Migori. This is an increase from 18 counties that registered more female than male candidates in 2019.

The number of candidates who were absent slightly increased from 6,272 (0.58%) in the year 2019 to 12,424 (1.04%) in the year 2020 KCPE examination.