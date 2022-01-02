Munami FC eyes FKF Division One League Zone B participation

The 2021 Champions of fourth edition of Senator Cleophas Malala Super Cup Tournament are banking on their heroic exploits at the just concluded championship to qualify for FKF Division One League Zone B during the upcoming season.

Munami FC from Matungu sub-county defeated Ikolomani based Arsenal Lirhembe 2-0 during the finals played on the new year eve at Mumias Complex to lift the coveted title worth prize money of Kshs 1M.

The Cleo Malalah Super Cup Award Ceremony

Team Manager Franklin Otsieno alias Tony Drogba has said they will continue aiming higher.

“My boys did me proud winning this most sought after trophy and making me to be the best team manager in Kakamega county. We are not stopping there as we hope to continue winning and playing at the big stage. We want to assemble a stonger side that will seek to qualify to FKF Division One League and play high level football at both county and national scene” noted Drogba.

Tournament sponsor and Kakamega county senator Cleophas Malala pledged to raise the prize money for the winners in the future editions

“Once elected governor of Kakamega county come 2022, I will ensure that I empower the youth more through sports.The cash prize for the Cleo Malalah Super Cup tournament will move from one, to five million shillings” he remarked.

Munami FC has risen through the ranks through participation in grassroot off-season tournaments and winning last year’s title was their top most achievement since inception of the team a few years ago.

FKF Division One which is controlled by the Football Kenya Federation is the third tier in the Kenyan football league system and has a promotion and relegation system with the Kenyan National Super League and the Kenyan Provincial League.