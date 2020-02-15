Munasia, Wambui win Peponi School Junior chess tournament

Tymon Munasia and Precious Wambui are the champions of the Peponi School junior chess tournament held Saturday at the School.

The one-day tournament attracted a total of 220 junior chess players.

Tymon Munasia and Precious Wambui won the first junior chess tournament of the year 2020 held today at the Peponi School.

Munasia defeated Imani Amor and Ngugi Shaun to win the under 18 years boys title while Precious Wambui won the under 18 years girls gold medal after defeating Shelmith Wanja and Eva Wanjiru who settled for the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Austin Mwiti won the boys under 14 years title as Paul Muchiri and Ryan Karingi settled for second and third positions.

Fantalis Nduta was the best under 14 years girl, taking gold ahead of silver medallist Naomi Njeri and Rebecca Wanjiku who won the bronze.

Paul Olando and Alicia Mwikali won the under 12 titles, Bradley Wathimba and Cherise Gacheri won the under 10 titles while Kyle Njiru and Olive Wanjiru were the best players in the under 8 years category.

The Peponi tournament, which was the first leg of last year’s mini chess series, is the first of ten junior tournaments set to be held this year despite the challenges facing the organizers.

The second tournament will be held next month.