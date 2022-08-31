Mung’aro sacks five CEC members, Chief Officers in mini changes

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mungaro Tuesday sacked five county executive committee members and all chief officers in a bid to reorganize the County’s administration.

The newly elected governor however extended the contract of County Secretary Arnold Mukare for six months and gave four of the CEC members who served in the previous administration additional roles in acting capacities.

Addressing journalists at his Kilifi town office Tuesday evening, Mung’aro ordered all the chief officers to hand over their offices to their respective directors, who he elevated to act as Chief Officers; and vacate office by Friday this week.

The five CEC members sent on terminal leave include Prof. Josphat Kazungu Mwatela (Roads, Public Works and Transport), Prof. Gabriel Katana Gona (Devolution, Public Service and Disaster Management) and Ms Nahida Mohamed (Tourism, Trade and Cooperative Development).

Others are Kiringi Mwachitu (Water, Environment and Natural Resources) and Dr. Luciana Jumwa Sanzua (Agriculture, Livestock Development and Fisheries).

Samuel Kombe Nzai, who served as the CEC Member for Finance and Economic Planning, resigned in February this year and unsuccessfully vied for the Magarini Parliamentary seat

Chief Officers Kenneth Kazungu Tungule and Ben Kai resigned and contested for political positions, with Tungule being elected MP for Ganze constituency and Kai unsuccessfully contesting the Kilifi Senatorial seat.

Mung’aro, who took over from Amason Kingi, however, retained Dr. Anisa Omar, the CEC Member for Gender, Social Services, Culture and Sports and appointed her to hold brief in the departments of Water, Environment and Natural Resources, and Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Development.

Charles Karisa Dadu will continue serving as the CEC Member for Health Services and take charge of the department of Roads, Public Works and Transport as well as that of Trade Tourism and Cooperative Development in an acting capacity.

Rachel Mbula Musyoki, the CEC Member for Education and ICT, will hold brief in the Department of Devolution, Public Service and Disaster Management while Maureen Mnyazi Mwangovya, the current CEC Member for Lands, Energy and Housing will also be in charge of the department of Finance and Economic Planning.

“It is my expectation and that of the great people of Kilifi County that these officers will undertake the assignments with utmost diligence and commitment,” Mung’aro said.

The governor said he had made the changes to ensure service delivery during the transition period even as he reorganizes and restructures his administration and awaits approval by the local county assembly, which is yet to be opened.