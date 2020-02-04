Municipalities to have approved architects from AAK

Municipalities across the country will be required to have a professional architect seconded from the Architectural Association of Kenya in their development boards in government’s efforts to have controlled developments in urban areas.

Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga says the professionals will also help in clearing the backlog for building plans.

As of last December, Nairobi alone had over 300 unapproved building plans with Hinga estimating the delays to cost the city and the country billions of shillings in lost investments.

Hinga says the delays have increased the cost of construction in the country with additional costs passed to buyers or tenants.

To speed up the building plans approvals and reduce illegal developments, the government is finalizing a requirements for the 59 municipalities in the country to have a registered architect in their development boards to offer technical advice on planning and approvals.

This as the Architectural Association of Kenya has launched a website where real estate developers can access information on building permits and planning approvals.

The website is also expected to inscribe the country’s building codes and standards among professionals in the real estate sector.