Munya: Investment in research to boost Kenya’s blue economy

ByJUSTUS WANZALA

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya is calling for increased investment in research to ensure the sustainability of the Blue Economy.

In a speech read on his behalf by Agriculture Chief Administrative Secretary Lawrence Omuhaka, during a side event to commemorate the 50th UNEP anniversary in Gigiri, Nairobi, Munya noted that if the long-term sustainability of oceans was not given focus, the Blue economy would be negatively affected by climate change and human activities.

Munya said there is a need to tap on the Blue economy opportunities which continue to expand globally and is estimated to double from 1.5 trillion US Dollars to three trillion US Dollars by 2030.

He called on the international community to partner with Kenya to develop the sector.

  

