Munya says ministry working closely with FAO to firm up six operations bases

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says the ministry is working closely with FAO to firm up the six operations bases among them Wajir, Garissa, Masinga Turkana, and Marsabit.

In his keynote address during the locust sensitization for policymakers from affected counties, Munya said due to remoteness and insecurity issues in some counties, there could be cases of under-reporting.

He said a total of 26,900 litres of insecticides has so far been used in spraying. Munya said the infestation is a threat to food security and community livelihood since a swarm of half a million locusts can consume one metric tonne of food in a day, which is enough to feed 2500 people.

He described the locust invasion as the worst hit in Kenya in 70 years.

PS Crops Development and Agricultural Research Prof. Hamadi Iddi Boga said the current desert locusts invasion in the country is a complex global problem.

Meanwhile, the Council of Governors (COG) has expressed concern that it might be a challenge to control locusts which have so far invaded 27 counties.

Addressing the press in Nairobi Wednesday, COG chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya said the control measures put in place so far have not been adequate, saying the pandemic is growing fast.

He said there is a need for adequate funding from the National Treasury to finance the response activities by both levels of government and other stakeholders.

The counties affected include; Meru, Kitui, Machakos, Isiolo, Samburu, Marsabit, Garissa, Baringo, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi. Others are Makueni, Laikipia, Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Bungoma, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Mandera, Kajiado, Wajir, Kericho, Nyandarua, Uasin Gishu, Kisumu and Kakamega.

