Munya talks down Muturi’s installation as GEMA spokesperson

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as the Spokesperson of Mt. Kenya is of no political consequence.

According to Munya, the post of a spokesperson which Muturi was bestowed on Saturday may not amount to much given that its roles at the moment remain unclear.

The CS in fact claims that the coronation was just a political circus whose goals and objectives are shrouded in mystery.

“No region has a single spokesperson. Does it mean that when he (Muturi) speaks, the rest of us will have to keep quiet?” He posed.

“What exactly is the role of the spokesperson. And where is his office?” He asked during a meeting with residents of Meru and Isiolo Counties.

Munya holds the view opined that Muturi’s new position was only cultural and should not be misconstrued as one that gives him the head start in the quest to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta as the GEMA leader.

“If he wants to be the chairman of elders across Mt. Kenya region, then he can be given that position. I can see his retirement is nigh. Once his term as the Speaker of National Assembly expires, kindly give him that role because it appears that is what he truly wants,” Munya said.

“If he wants to be addressing the region’s cultural issues, then the elders are right to crown him as such. But as far as the country’s leadership is concerned, President Uhuru Kenyatta is still our leader,” Munya added

The Agriculture CS, who is also a former Governor of Meru, insists that President Kenyatta is still the undisputed spokesperson and leader of the Agikuyu. He says when the time comes for Uhuru to exit, he will guide the community on who will be their next leader.

“We are all waiting for that signal. But these other things are just a circus,” Munya reiterated.

Munya’s apparent disapproval coming amid support for Muturi’s elevation as the Mt. Kenya spokesperson by some governors from the region including Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Martin Wambora (Embu), and Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi).

But apart from Munya, Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria has also vehemently expressed his opposition to the crowning of Muturi.