Munyori Buku appointed to head Presidential Communication Service

President William Ruto has appointed Munyori Buku as the new Head of the Presidential Communication Service.

In a statement issued by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, it was highlighted that Buku, a former journalist with Nation Media and Standard Group, had previously served as the Secretary for Public Communications at State House.

Mohammed emphasized that Buku brings over 26 years of experience in strategic communication and media, spanning both the public and private sectors.

His notable roles in the public sector include Senior Director of Public Communication at State House, Director of Communication in the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministry of Finance, and Editorial Manager at the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board.

Buku held key editorial positions in the private sector, such as Managing Editor at the Standard Group and Sub-Editor at Nation Media Group.

His career began in education, where he worked as a teacher in several high schools across Kenya before transitioning to media and communications.

Buku holds a postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Education (Arts) from Kenyatta University.