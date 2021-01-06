Murang’a arson suspect arrested by DCI

Police have arrested an arson suspect who was Tuesday night caught on CCTV camera breaking into a spare parts store in Murang’a before setting it ablaze.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations says detectives who acted on intelligence nabbed Albert Chege Wanderi, 32, at his house, whereupon search, assorted spare parts including two generators were found hidden in his toilet.

A post on the DCI Twitter handle said the suspect is being processed for arraignment as the retrieved footages undergo forensic authentication.

Acting on intelligence, detectives nabbed Albert Chege Wanderi, 32, at his house, where upon search assorted spare parts including two generators were found hidden in his toilet. He is being processed for arraignment as the retrieved footages undergo forensic authentication. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 5, 2021

The suspect is being processed for arraignment as the retrieved footages undergo forensic authentication.